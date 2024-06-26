David Lloyd Claims Pakistan and India Matches Are ‘Fixed’ By ICC in Tournaments

Renowned cricket commentator David Lloyd and cricket journalist, Jarrod Kimber, have raised concerns about the scheduling of Pakistan and India matches in the major tournaments of the International Cricket Council (ICC), particularly focusing on the 2024 T20 World Cup.

During a recent talk show, Lloyd asserted that the match schedules between Pakistan and India in all ICC tournaments are predetermined, undermining the independence of fixtures.

Lloyd criticized several aspects of the upcoming World Cup schedule, highlighting issues such as insufficient rest days between matches. He pointed out that India has not been scheduled for any day-night games, a decision he believes is aimed at maximizing prime-time viewership in India, but which he sees as unfair to other teams.

“You just spoke about the independence of the fixtures. We talk long and hard about fixing in cricket. That’s fixed. It’s just fixed for a major event. I think the romance of anything like this is if they do get drawn together not that they are but if they do, there is a romance to it.” said the former English cricketer.

There’s something for spectators to look forward to. So if it happens, then it becomes an event. The game itself is an event. You can’t fix it. And that’s only part of what we fix. We fix loads of stuff. In this particular World Cup, you’re just trying to manipulate. It’s just wrong,” Lloyd concluded.

India and Pakistan, despite not playing a bilateral series since 2013, have consistently faced each other in ICC events over the last decade. Their encounters have spanned the 2013 Champions Trophy, all editions of the 50-over World Cup, all T20 World Cups, and subsequent Champions Trophy tournaments.

