Complete UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 Schedule

The Euro 2024 is entering the business end as a total of 16 teams from six groups have qualified for the knockout stages of the prestigious competition.

Germany and Switzerland qualified from Group A, Italy and Spain managed to come out of the Group of Death in Group B, England, Denmark and Slovenia qualified from Group C.

Austria, France, and Netherlands managed to qualify from Group D where Ralph Ragnik’s Austria topped the group against all odds.

Romania finished first in Group E surprisingly with just 4 points alongside Belgium and Slovakia who also qualified for the Round of 16.

Portugal, Turkiye, and Georgia qualified in their group, with debutants Georgia booking their place in the last 16 for the first time in history following a historic win against Portugal.

Switzerland will take on defending champions Italy in the first Round of 16 match on June 29, Saturday while the hosts Germany will play against Denmark on June 30.

Tournament favourites England will lock horns with Slovakia on June 30 while in-form Spain will take on debutants of the tournament Georgia on July 1.

Didier Deschamps France will take on Kevin De Bruyne’s Belgium in a blockbuster clash of the knockouts on July 1 whereas Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will face Slovenia on July 2.

Table toppers Romania will face Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands on July 2 while the last match of the group stage will be held on July 3 between Austria and Turkiye.

Here’s the Euro 2024 Knockouts Schedule:

Match Date Time Switzerland vs Italy 29 June 9:00 pm Germany vs Denmark 30 June 12:00 am England vs Slovakia 30 June 9:00 pm Spain vs Georgia 1 July 12:00 am France vs Belgium 1 July 9:00 pm Portugal vs Slovenia 2 July 12:00 am Romania vs Netherlands 2 July 9:00 pm Austria vs Turkiye 3 July 12:00 am Quarterfinal 1 5 July 9:00 pm Quarterfinal 2 6 July 12:00 am Quarterfinal 3 6 July 9:00 pm Quarterfinal 4 7 July 12:00 am Semifinal 1 10 July 12:00 am Semifinal 2 11 July 12:00 am Final 15 July 12:00 am

*Pakistan Standard Time