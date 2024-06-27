Lahore High Court Announces Judge Availability for July

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will begin its summer vacation on July 1. The roster for judges during the first month of the break has been released, listing fifteen judges conducting hearings at the principal seat.

The court will function with seven division benches and fifteen single benches. Each division bench is assigned to hear a variety of cases.

Division Bench Number One will include Acting Chief Justice and Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry. The other division benches are as follows:

Division Bench Number Two: Justice Miss Alia Neelam and Justice Farooq Haider

Division Bench Number Three: Justice Faisal Zaman Khan and Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed

Division Bench Number Four: Justice Masood Abid Naqvi and Justice Anwar Hussain

Division Bench Number Five: Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal and Justice Risal Hasan Syed

Division Bench Number Six: Justice Asjad Javed Gharal and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa

Division Bench Number Seven: Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique

Judges assigned to the division benches will also conduct hearings as single benches. This roster was released after receiving approval from Acting Chief Justice Shujaat Ali Khan.