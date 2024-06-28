Banks to Remain Closed on Monday

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 28, 2024 | 1:21 pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on July 1, 2024 (Monday), which shall be observed as a bank holiday, on account of the first day of the new fiscal year 2024-25.

All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the bank holiday as well.

The central bank is expected to issue a circular in this regard today.

However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, and MFBs would attend the office as usual.

>