Banks to Remain Closed on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on July 1, 2024 (Monday), which shall be observed as a bank holiday, on account of the first day of the new fiscal year 2024-25.
All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), and microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the bank holiday as well.
The central bank is expected to issue a circular in this regard today.
However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, and MFBs would attend the office as usual.