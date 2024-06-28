India Thrash Defending Champions England To Seal Their Place In The T20 World Cup Final

England won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second semifinal against India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana which was under the threat of rain disruption.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma exhibited flamboyant shots in his 57 runs off 39 balls, he smashed 2 sixes and 6 fours to help India give a solid start.

Suryakumar Yadav made a partnership of 73 runs with Rohit Sharma while smashing a quickfire 47 runs with a strike rate of 130.56.

Hardik Pandya powered his innings with a brilliant strike rate of 176.92 as he scored 23 runs in 13 balls in the first innings to help India reach a mammoth total of 171-7.

Chris Jordan picked up 3 wickets but bowled with an economy rate of 12.33 in his 3 overs quota for England.

In the second innings, India toppled the English top order completely as the defending champions were reduced to 49-5. Jos Buttler gave the three Lions a good start while scoring 23 runs off 15 balls and Harry Brook was the only other batter who went past the double figures as he made 25 runs off 19 deliveries.

The two spin-wizards of India Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav ran havoc in the middle overs, Axar picked up 3 wickets for 23 runs during his 4-over spell.

Kuldeep Yadav also notched up 3 wickets for 19 runs in his 4-over spell to dismantle the English middle order helping his team win the semifinal by runs.

India will face South Africa in the final on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

