Sindh Announces Cash Compensation for Families of Victims of Fatal Street Crimes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has pledged Rs1 million in compensation to each family who lost a member while resisting robberies in the province since January.
Speaking at the Sindh Assembly, Shah acknowledged the tragic loss of 84 lives in street crimes and expressed regret for not visiting the victims’ families earlier.
He criticized the caretaker government for interference, emphasizing their role is not to hinder elected officials’ duties. Shah highlighted federal withholding of Rs76 billion and a disproportionate allocation of Rs25-30 billion for the K-4 project, compared to Sindh’s Rs3 billion allocation for a Rs40 billion plan.
The compensation announcement comes amidst heightened concerns over increasing street crimes in the province, particularly Karachi. During his speech, Murad Ali Shah also highlighted the provincial government’s allocation of Rs959 billion for the development projects in the province.
“Punjab allocated Rs842 billion for development schemes, KP allocated Rs416 billion and Balochistan allocated Rs320 billion but Sindh allocated a hefty amount of Rs959 billion,” he added.
