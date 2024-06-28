Suzuki and Honda Emerge as Most Stolen Car and Bike Brands in Islamabad

In the first five months of this year, 254 automobiles and 1,675 motorbikes were snatched or stolen from Islamabad. The most stolen vehicles were Suzuki Mehran and Honda 125, according to police records.

Suzuki topped the list with 104 vehicles, including 71 Mehrans, followed by Toyota with 76 cars, and Honda with 22. Luxury vehicles like Mercedes were also targeted by criminals.

Toyota used to be the most stolen brand, but recent operations against car lifters have busted the gangs targeting these cars. As a result, Suzuki vehicles, particularly Mehran and Bolan vans, have become the top targets. These vehicles are often transported to Kashmir and other mountainous regions after being stolen.

Regarding Toyota automobiles, police stated that these vehicles are typically moved to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because their high ground clearance is suitable for rural areas’ rough roads. Some rural areas of Punjab also have a high demand for stolen Toyota cars.

Honda vehicles, on the other hand, are traced more easily due to a forensic lab in Lahore, which makes them less desirable in the black market. Instead, stolen Honda vehicles are often disassembled or resold after changing their engine and chassis numbers in urban areas.

The ‘receivers’ of stolen Toyota cars operate from Dara Adam Khel and Landi Kotal, procuring stolen Mehran and Alto cars as well, but only newer models. Gangs sometimes hire ‘professional drivers’ to transport stolen cars from Islamabad to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for up to Rs20,000 per car.

Motorbike thefts were also significant, with 1,675 motorcycles stolen in the first five months of the year. Honda motorcycles were the most stolen, with over 1,000 bikes, including 642 Honda 125cc, 351 CD-70, nine Honda 100cc, and one Honda 150cc. United motorcycles were the second most stolen, followed by Union Star, Hi-Speed, Yamaha, and Suzuki.