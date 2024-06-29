Bring the Storm Home: Last Days to Avail StormFiber’s HD Box Offer at Rs. 2,499

While the T20 Cricket World Cup didn’t unfold as expected, there’s still good news! StormFiber’s ongoing T20 HD Box campaign is still active, offering an amazing discount.

With the start of the T20 Cricket World Cup in June, StormFiber introduced an enticing promotion featuring a flat 50% discount. This offer received an overwhelming response from across Pakistan.

Originally priced at Rs. 4,999 – the HD Box is now available for just Rs. 2,499 with the added benefit of the first HD box monthly subscription charges already included in the package. This unbeatable offer is something you don’t want to miss out on.

Whether it’s cricket, football, tennis, sports of any kind, news, or entertainment, enjoy an immersive full HD experience with StormFiber. Your HD TV deserves nothing less.

Unlock a plethora of features with the StormFiber HD Box, including video recording, an electronic program guide that helps you keep track of all upcoming shows and matches, parental controls, and a learning remote to take control of your TV hassle-free, ensuring a comprehensive viewing experience. The HD Box is not just for sports enthusiasts—ladies at home and children during vacations can enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and educational programs too.

As the T20 World Cup approaches its final stage on June 29th, this limited-time promotional offer is nearing its conclusion. Secure your StormFiber HD Box today while this offer lasts.

For more information, please visit www.stormfiber.com or get in touch with their customer support at 111-1-STORM (78676).