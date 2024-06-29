Four Friends Arrested for Fake Robbery of Over Rs. 20 Million

Shahdara police have arrested four friends who staged a fake robbery to hide a Rs. 20 million transaction.

The main suspect, Imran, was supposed to pay Rs. 20 million for a financial matter but decided to keep the money. He enlisted his friends to help him create a fake robbery and then reported it to the police.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Launches Summer Vacation Train

During the investigation, police noticed inconsistencies in the suspects’ stories. Further questioning led to the group’s confession that the robbery was fabricated.

Police have filed charges against the suspects and continue their investigation.

In a separate incident in Mustafa Town, a cash delivery boy for a private company tried to steal company funds by staging a fake robbery.

ALSO READ Heavy Monsoon Rain Predicted in Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan, the employee in charge of delivering cash, hid the money in his car and then called the police to report a fake robbery.

When police investigated, they discovered Irfan’s deception and identified him as the culprit.