Islamabad Cracks Down on Unhealthy Drink Sellers

As the summer heat intensifies, the demand for cooling beverages has surged, but this increase has brought concerns over the safety of these drinks. Many people buy from local soda and drink stands, where health standards are not always met.

Dr. Tahira Saddique, Deputy Director of Operations for the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), has reported that numerous beverage vendors neglect proper hygiene.

ALSO READ Pillion Riding Likely to be Banned During Ashura in Punjab

In a recent crackdown, the IFA seized and destroyed 4,000 faulty soda bottles on the spot, issuing substantial fines to those responsible for selling contaminated water.

The confiscated sodas were made with unclean water and ingredients, posing serious health risks to the public. Dr. Saddique emphasized that selling unsafe beverages, especially in summer, is completely unacceptable.

Medical professionals have raised alarms about roadside vendors who use dirty water to prepare popular summer drinks like juices, lemonade (Nimbu Pani), tamarind plum drink (Imli Alu Bukhara sharbat), sugarcane juice, and ice cream falooda.

This practice is a significant threat to public health.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Launches Summer Vacation Train

Dr. Imran Sarwar Sheikh, who heads an emergency ward at a local hospital, explained,

The primary concern is that these vendors use raw ice, which can be a breeding ground for harmful bacteria such as E. coli. Consuming such contaminated ice can lead to gastrointestinal illnesses.

He further stated that raw ice might carry dirt, debris, and pollutants from its source, increasing the contamination risk. Consuming drinks made with such ice can cause food-borne illnesses, resulting in symptoms from mild stomach discomfort to severe vomiting, diarrhea, and dehydration.