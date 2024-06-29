News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pillion Riding Likely to be Banned During Ashura in Punjab

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 29, 2024 | 5:23 pm

The Punjab Home Department is considering imposing a ban on pillion riding on the 9th and 10th of Muharram throughout the province, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.

In addition to the potential ban, the Home Department is evaluating the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel across various districts to ensure heightened security during Muharram.

To facilitate this, the Home Department has requested recommendations from deputy commissioners and district police officers regarding the deployment of Army and Rangers soldiers in their respective districts. This move aims to enhance security measures and maintain peace during the sacred days of Muharram.

ALSO READ

Sindh government also banned pillion riding for Ashura days.

 

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.


lens

Merging Legacy with Transformation: Alkaram’s Approach to Capturing New Generations
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>