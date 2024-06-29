Pillion Riding Likely to be Banned During Ashura in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department is considering imposing a ban on pillion riding on the 9th and 10th of Muharram throughout the province, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel on Saturday.
In addition to the potential ban, the Home Department is evaluating the deployment of Army and Rangers personnel across various districts to ensure heightened security during Muharram.
To facilitate this, the Home Department has requested recommendations from deputy commissioners and district police officers regarding the deployment of Army and Rangers soldiers in their respective districts. This move aims to enhance security measures and maintain peace during the sacred days of Muharram.
Sindh government also banned pillion riding for Ashura days.
