Sindh Bans Pillion Riding During Ashura

The Sindh government has imposed a province-wide ban on pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10 to ensure peace and law enforcement during the sacred month of Muharram.

A notification has been issued regarding this ban.

Exceptions to the ban include women, children under 12 years old, senior citizens, individuals with disabilities, journalists, law enforcement personnel, private security agents in uniform, and essential services employees.

Additionally, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the government has prohibited the carrying and display of weapons, and the organization of processions and Majalis without official permission in Sindh until Ashura.

From Muharram 1 to 10, authorities in Sindh have been instructed to take appropriate measures to enforce the following:

The use of loudspeakers in contravention of “The Sindh Sound System (Regulation) Act 2015”

Speeches, wall chalking, posters, banners, leaflets, audio, and videos promoting hatred and violence

The presence of any unauthorized person on rooftops during Muharram events

Processions, rallies, Majalis, Jalsas, and Tazias without a permit

The assembly of five or more persons except for Muharram processions, rallies, Majalis, Jalsas, and Tazias

Pillion riding

Carrying of arms and ammunition except for law enforcement personnel and private security agents on duty

The use of helices and drones

The notification also stated that all permits issued by the Home Department, Sindh, allowing the carrying of weapons in exemption to the ban under Section 144 of the CrPC, will be temporarily revoked during this period.

According to the instructions, Station House Officers (SHOs) of respective police stations are authorized to formally document complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against individuals who violate Section 144 of the CrPC as per the notification.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the Interior Ministry has identified 502 locations as sensitive and announced that processions or gatherings from the first to the tenth day of Muharram will only be permitted at specified sites where all activities will be closely monitored.