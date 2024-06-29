Two Pakistani Players Sign For English Hockey Club

Two prominent Pakistani field hockey players, Mubashar Ali and Ali Shan, have joined the Holcombe Hockey Club, a prominent team based in Rochester, England. The club, which competes in the Premier Hockey Division of England, has signed the two talented athletes.

Mubashar Ali, known for his formidable skills, was notably the seventh signing made by Holcombe this summer. His addition to the team reflects the club’s commitment to strengthening their squad with top-tier international talent.

Ali’s defensive prowess and ability to convert penalty corners make him a valuable asset, expected to enhance Holcombe’s competitive edge in the upcoming season.

Mubashar has a formidable record with 36 goals in 56 matches for Pakistan and also scored 12 in 32 at under-21 level for his national team.

Ali Shan, another player from Pakistan, brings a wealth of experience and offensive capabilities to Holcombe. With a career marked by exceptional performances and a keen eye for goal-scoring opportunities, Ali Shan is set to boost the club’s attacking force.

Shan, 30, has 150 caps for Pakistan and previously captained his country. He was also capped six times at under-21 level.

He has played in numerous Champions Trophy and World League events, as well as multiple Asia Cups and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, scoring 31 goals across his entire international career.

His dynamic playing style and agility on the field are anticipated to contribute significantly to Holcombe’s quest for league success.

The inclusion of these two Pakistani players showcases Holcombe Hockey Club’s strategy of integrating diverse and skilled athletes to build a robust and versatile team. Pakistani Hockey fans are eager to see how Mubashar Ali and Ali Shan will perform in England’s Premier Hockey Division.

With the new season on the horizon, Holcombe Hockey Club is poised for an exhilarating journey, bolstered by the expertise and enthusiasm of their latest international signings.