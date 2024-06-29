Viral Shandar Mobile Owners Arrested for Theft and Fraud in Jhelum

The Butt brothers, owners of the well-known mobile shop Shandar Mobiles, have been arrested in Jhelum for alleged fraud with customers.

Arbaaz Butt, who gained a massive following on TikTok and other social platforms by flaunting his extravagant lifestyle in videos that attracted many young buyers looking for cheap Apple iPhones, has been apprehended along with his brother.

The owners of Shandar Mobiles were arrested for defrauding a customer. An FIR was lodged at the City Police Station under sections related to theft and fraud of the Pakistan Penal Code. Following their arrest, the brothers were presented in a local court.

The court approved a four-day physical remand for Arbaz Butt and Taimoor Butt. The complaint alleges that Shandar Mobiles sold a faulty phone to Syed Ibrar Shah for Rs. 300,000. When Ibrar returned the phone for a refund on June 25, the owners reportedly tricked him, managing to retain both the phone and the refund receipt.