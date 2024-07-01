Cement Prices Increase in Pakistan After Budget

The retail price of cement has been increased up to Rs. 120 per bag in Pakistan. According to JS Global, cement players have increased prices by up to Rs. 120/bag on account of the impact of federal excise duty (FED).

Effective July 1, 2024, Prices now range between Rs. 1,340-1,420 per bag post increase, depending on the area.

The federal government in budget 2024-25 has imposed a higher FED on cement to Rs. 4 per kg compared to Rs. 2 in the previous fiscal year.

The original budget first proposed an increase to Rs. 3 per kg but Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday announced a doubled rate i.e. Rs. 4 per kg for the new fiscal year.