Cement Prices Increase in Pakistan After Budget

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 1, 2024 | 12:30 pm

The retail price of cement has been increased up to Rs. 120 per bag in Pakistan. According to JS Global, cement players have increased prices by up to Rs. 120/bag on account of the impact of federal excise duty (FED).

Effective July 1, 2024, Prices now range between Rs. 1,340-1,420 per bag post increase, depending on the area.

The federal government in budget 2024-25 has imposed a higher FED on cement to Rs. 4 per kg compared to Rs. 2 in the previous fiscal year.

The original budget first proposed an increase to Rs. 3 per kg but Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday announced a doubled rate i.e. Rs. 4 per kg for the new fiscal year.

ProPK Staff

