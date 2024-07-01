First Part of Rawalpindi Ring Road Will be Complete by December

Engineer Aamir Khattak, Commissioner of the Rawalpindi Division, declared that the project to build the Rawalpindi Ring Road will be finished by December. This deadline was set by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

According to Engineer Khattak, the Annual Development Programme (ADP) comprises 315 schemes in the Rawalpindi district, of which 226 are currently in progress and 89 are new. The Dadocha Dam and the Rawalpindi Ring Road are two of the largest ongoing projects crucial to the growth of the city.

There are three stages to the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Building the 38.3 km stretch from Banth to Thalian is the first phase, phase two links this route to the motorway, and phase three encompasses the Eastern Loop. Starting in September 2023, the initial phase will be finished by December 2024. The goal is to encourage industrial growth while reducing transportation congestion.

Additionally, work on the Dadocha Dam has begun. When completed, Rawalpindi will have access to 35 million gallons of pure drinking water per day. The revised project proposal has been submitted, and the land acquisition for the dam is finished.

The Lai Motorway, Kutchery Chowk, Safe City Project, several water supply initiatives, and the renovation of Holy Family and Benazir Bhutto Hospitals are among the other noteworthy developments in Rawalpindi.

A mobile health service project ‘Vehicle on Wheels’ has been launched. Additionally, a 150-bed Rehab Center at Wah General Hospital, upgrades to the Pirwadhai Bus Stand, a new slaughterhouse, and the construction of a Freelance IT and Gymkhana in all districts are other notable initiatives.

In education, efforts are being made to improve facilities, with a focus on the Education Department’s flagship schemes. Divisional Public Schools have been established in all districts. The Government Islamia Higher Secondary School No.1 on Murree Road has started special classes for transgender students, enrolling 63 students so far. Furthermore, 57 small dams have been completed and are operational in the Rawalpindi division.