Maryam Nawaz Orders to Complete Rawalpindi Ring Road by December

The newly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz has ordered the concerned officials to complete the Rawalpindi Ring Road by the end of December.

She instructed during a visit to the project to inspect the progress of work. The CM Punjab was briefed by officials from NESPAK and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Maryam Nawaz was informed by the officials that 24 percent of the work on the project has already been completed and the remaining 76% is expected to be completed by February 2025.

It should be noted that the project involves the construction of five interchanges, 11 overpasses, bridges over two rivers, six canals, and a railway bridge. Furthermore, along the Rawalpindi Ring Road, 15 subways and 53 small bridges will be built, along with the establishment of a designated rest area.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the project’s significance in improving transportation efficiency for citizens. She also highlighted plans to establish industrial zones along the route.

The Chief Minister added that the project will generate employment opportunities for the residents of Rawalpindi. Moreover, Maryam Nawaz ordered the officials that the interchanges along the Rawalpindi Ring Road be named after their respective villages.

CM Punjab was also accompanied by former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Members of the Punjab Assembly Marriyum Aurangzeb, Uzma Bukhari, Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, concerned secretaries, Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, and other officials.