Here is ProSports’ 2024 T20 World Cup Team Of The Tournament

ProSports has revealed its T20 World Cup team of the tournament, featuring a strong contingent of players based on their stellar performances.

Dominating the lineup, six Indian players have earned their spots, led by captain Rohit Sharma including Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, and the standout performer of the tournament, Jasprit Bumrah. Adding depth to the squad, Arshdeep Singh has been named as the 12th man in the team.

From Afghanistan, the team includes three world-class players. Rahmanullah Gurbaz takes the role of wicketkeeper-batter, while the spin maestro Rashid Khan and the impressive pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi complete the stellar Afghan trio that has performed consistently throughout the world.

South African Heinrich Klaasen has also made the cut, known for his powerful pinch-hitting and crucial performances throughout the tournament. In a notable inclusion, USA player Andries Gous has secured a place in the team, highlighting the growing global reach of cricket in the United States.

The selection reflects the diversity and talent showcased in the T20 World Cup, with players from different backgrounds coming together to form a formidable lineup.

The team is as follows:

Rohit Sharma (c) Andries Gous Heinrich Klaasen Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Fazalhaq Farooqi Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Kuldeep Yadav Arshdeep Singh (12th man)