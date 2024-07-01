ICC Announces Team Of The Tournament For The T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the Team of the Tournament for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, showcasing the exceptional talents that displayed scintillating performances throughout the competition.

Leading the charge, six Indian cricketers have been named in the prestigious lineup, reflecting India’s dominance in the tournament as they went unbeaten in the mega-event.

ALSO READ India Clinches Second T20 World Cup in a Nail-Biting Finish

Rohit Sharma, the skipper, is joined by all-rounder Hardik Pandya, left-arm spinner Axar Patel, explosive batter Suryakumar Yadav, promising fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, and the standout Player of the Tournament, Jasprit Bumrah.

From Afghanistan, three stellar performers have been recognized for their remarkable contributions. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, leg-spin maestro Rashid Khan, and fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi have all made it in the list, highlighting Afghanistan’s growing prowess in international cricket as they secured their first semi-final berth in the competition.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, known for his aggressive batting and reliable wicketkeeping, has earned his place in the team. Australia’s versatile all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who played a crucial role as an allrounder, also finds himself on the list.

Additionally, South Africa’s Anrich Nortje has been included as the 12th man in the team of the tournament, ensuring that the finalists also get acknowledged for their performance in the showpiece event.

ALSO READ India vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free India vs South Africa on TV and Online in Pakistan

This ICC selection not only celebrates individual excellence but also underscores the diverse cricketing talent across different nations. Each player has contributed significantly to their team’s success and the overall excitement of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma (c) Nicholas Pooran Marcus Stoinis Axar Patel Jasprit Bumrah Fazalhaq Farooqi Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Suryakumar Yadav Hardik Pandya Rashid Khan Arshdeep Singh Anrich Nortje (12th man)