Babar, Rizwan and Other Pakistani Stars to Play Global T20 League in Canada

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has been named the captain of the Vancouver Knights for the upcoming Global T20 Canada 2024 tournament.

The tournament is slated to commence from July 25 to August 11 and will witness the participation of seven Pakistani cricket stars. Leading the pack is Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of the world’s top batters, who will play under Rizwan’s captaincy for the Vancouver Knights.

ALSO READ Rohit Sharma Backs Kohli Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Final

Joining them are Mohammad Amir, the pace bowler known for his lethal swing, and Asif Ali, renowned for his clean hitting in the middle-order.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Nationals have bolstered their squad with the inclusion of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz. Both players are expected to play pivotal roles, with Afridi’s pace and Nawaz’s versatility adding significant strength to the team.

Iftikhar Ahmed, another all-rounder for Pakistan, will don the colours of the Bangla Tigers Mississauga. Known for his middle-order batting and handy off-spin, Iftikhar is set to make his debut in the Canadian T20 league.

ALSO READ ICC Announces Team Of The Tournament For The T20 World Cup

The Global T20 Canada 2024 promises to be an exciting event, bringing together top-tier talent from around the world. With the inclusion of these seven Pakistani stars, fans can anticipate a thrilling display of cricket.