India vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Where to Watch Free India vs South Africa on TV and Online in Pakistan

India will take on South Africa in the grand finale of the T20 World Cup, at Kensington Oval, Barbados. The two sides are still unbeaten in the mega-event.

Aiden Markram’s men have qualified for the first time in the T20 World Cup whereas Rohit Sharma’s men have the chance to lift the coveted trophy for the second time since 2007.

With a formidable batting line-up, India outclassed England in the semifinal with a 68-run victory whereas South Africa dismantled Afghanistan on 56 runs in the first innings to register a 9-wicket victory.

ICC Champions Trophy is the only major trophy that South Africa has bagged in their history back in 1998 and this is a golden chance in the history of the Proteas to write another chapter of glory in their history.

Kensington Oval has offered the most wickets to fast bowlers in the T20 World Cup, 59 at an average of 20.22 and an economy rate of 7.88. There’s been one total above 200 but the rest fit in a range between 109 and 181. That highest total of 181 was scored by India on this venue.

Whatever happens, it is highly unlikely that India will make a change, however, South Africa might consider adding a seamer keeping the conditions and the pitch in mind.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 am PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.



The India vs South Africa live stream will be available for Pakistani fans on numerous platforms.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Myco LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. Tapmad LINK LINK 4. Shoq App LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK 2. Tamasha LINK 3. Tapmad LINK

TV Broadcast

1. Ten Sports —- 2. Ptv Sports —-

