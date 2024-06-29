India Clinches Second T20 World Cup in a Nail-Biting Finish

India won the toss and decided to bat first at Barbados against South Africa in the T20 World Cup as they chased the dream to win their second T20 World Cup in history.

Virat Kohli played a masterclass innings as he scored 76 runs off 59 balls with Axar Patel who made a 72-run partnership with him. Patel smashed 47 balls off 31 deliveries playing a crucial innings in the final.

Shivam Dube finished the innings brilliantly as he made 27 runs off 16 balls. India posted 176-7 in the first innings which was a formidable total against the Proteas.

South Africa lost 2 wickets early on, losing Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram both got out cheaply on just 12 runs. Tristan Stubbs and Quinton De Kock made a 58-run partnership.

Heinrich Klaasen made a scintillating innings as he smashed all Indian bowlers all over the park scoring 52 balls on 27 deliveries. He smashed 5 huge sixes and 2 fours in his magnificent innings. Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj picked up 2 wickets each in the first innings.

Quinton De Kock scored 39 runs off 31 balls while Tristan Stubbs played a pivotal innings of 31 runs from 21 deliveries with a strike rate of 147.62.

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back into the game to win the World Cup for India in the end. Singh finished with figures of 2-20 in his allotted 4 overs while Bumrah changed the game with his world-class bowling, his economy rate was only 4.50, finishing up with figures of 2-18.

India won the match by 7 runs to clinch their second T20 World Cup in history.

