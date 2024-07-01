Islamabad’s Park Road Expansion Finally Nears Completion After Numerous Delays

During a visit to the road construction site on Sunday, Mohammad Ali Randhawa, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), gave firm instructions to complete the project by July 14. He made it clear that there would be no more excuses for delays.

Islamabad’s park road expansion project has been delayed multiple times. It was originally scheduled to be completed in December 2023, however, that deadline was moved ahead to May of this year. Then a new deadline was set for June 15th, but it was missed as well.

ALSO READ CDA to Expand Park Road From Rawal Chowk to Taramri Chowk

Chairman Randhawa visited the site and urged the contractor to expedite the work. Since then, significant progress has been made, and the project is now nearing completion.

Administrative problems caused delays, according to CDA officials. However, these problems were fixed under Chairman Randhawa’s guidance, and the project is moving forward swiftly. To assist the residents, the chairman also directed that water should be sprinkled to minimize dust. He ordered that construction work be carried out round the clock on all sections of the project.

CDA awarded the contract to the National Logistic Cell (NLC) in December 2022. There were delays in the project because of utility service lines. Originally, there were two lanes on each side of the 7.4-kilometer road. To improve the traffic flow, this project added one extra lane on each side and upgraded the current lanes.

ALSO READ Punjab Releases More Funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road

20 years ago, Park Road was primarily used by residents of nearby villages and towns like Lakhwal, Banigala, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Tramri, and Chattha Bakhtawar. Over time, numerous housing societies, event venues, and educational institutions have developed in the area, turning Park Road into a busy route.