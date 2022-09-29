CDA to Expand Park Road From Rawal Chowk to Taramri Chowk

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to begin expansion work on Park Road, Islamabad. According to the latest tweet from Chief Commissioner, Islamabad, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younis, CDA will add more lanes to Park Road from Rawal Chowk to Taramri Chowk for a stretch of 7.5 kilometers.

He added that the project will cost Rs. 1.95 billion and will begin in the third week of October 2022. The completion timeline for the project is 4 months.

7th Avenue Flyover

Capital Development Authority has finally opened the 7th Avenue flyover for public use. The update came from the official Twitter page of Islamabad Capital Police.

The original deadline for the project was October 2022. Although, later, the government decided to operationalize the route on August 14, 2022. Those plans were scrapped, however, due to the relentless rain.

The flyover bypasses the traffic signal previously installed at the location, facilitating traffic traveling to and from Rawalpindi, Bhara Kahu, Murree, and various areas within Islamabad.

Rawal Chowk Interchange

It bears mentioning that, although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the overhead bridge, the Rawal Chowk Interchange project is still incomplete.

The previous government had already missed a 2021 deadline for the project’s completion. The second deadline was in February 2022, which the PTI-led government missed yet again.

After the former prime minister (PM) Imran Khan’s ousting, PM Shehbaz Sharif promised that the interchange will be ready for public use by end of July 2022, while the inauguration will take place in August 2022. While the bridge has been opened, the remaining project still causes hassle to those who travel to Park Road on a daily basis.