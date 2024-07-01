LUMS Celebrates the Graduation of 1,407 Scholars at 36th Convocation

LUMS recently celebrated the graduation of 1,407 scholars at the University’s 36th Convocation. Surrounded by proud family, friends, and faculty, the students from LUMS’ five schools received their degrees at separate commencement ceremonies held for graduate and undergraduate students.

Senior university leaders, including, Pro Chancellor Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector Mr. Shahid Hussain, and Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Cheema attended the ceremony. Other members of the Board of Trustees, Deans, and faculty also joined in sharing the celebrations with the graduates and their families. Ms. Zara Fateh Qizilbash, Registrar, welcomed attendees, followed by the formal inauguration of the Convocation by the Pro Chancellor.

Dr. Cheema congratulated the graduates on their achievements and advised: “It is important that you make it a mission to create value for society, rather than pursuing self-interest.”

Later in the day, addressing undergraduates, he reiterated: “Today, as you celebrate your accomplishments, remember that your education at LUMS has equipped you not just with knowledge, but with the responsibility to engage meaningfully in shaping a better future. Your resilience in the face of adversity will be a powerful asset as you navigate the complexities of our time.”

He also requested the audience to observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the three students who the University tragically lost during the last academic year: Muhammad Zaryab Saroya, Syed Musa, and Abdul Hadi Khan.

This year’s valedictorians, Dua Zahra and Syed Muhammad Sarim Gillani, spoke about the opportunities and experiences that shaped their time at LUMS. They expressed their honour in studying alongside some of the brightest minds in the country and conveyed gratitude for the transformative education they received at LUMS.

The keynote speakers, Prof. Ayesha Jalal, Mary Richardson Professor of History, Arts and Sciences, Tufts University, and Mr. Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Limited, offered wise counsel to the graduates. Prof. Jalal emphasised the importance of resilience, while Mr. Zulqarnain advised the graduates to prioritise their passion and pursue work that brings them joy.

The ceremony concluded on a high note with the graduates excited to explore the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.