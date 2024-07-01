Pakistani Scientists Win Prestigious Medical Award

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 1, 2024 | 1:16 pm

A Pakistani research team has been recognized by the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC) with the “Outstanding Team Impact Prize”.

This accolade is awarded to teams whose collaborative efforts have significantly advanced medical research.

The team includes Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Mustafa (PBUH) Prize Laureate, H.I.S.I.T.I., Prof. Dr. Sammer Yousuf, and faculty members from the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and the Dr. Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, ICCBs, UoK.

Their recognition stems from their work as part of “A Global Network of the Tropical Neglected Diseases (NTD)”, funded by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) and led by Durham University, UK.

This international network, including scientists from the UK, Uruguay, Brazil, and Argentina, focused on combating protozoan NTDs, specifically leishmaniasis, and Chagas disease.

Prof. Choudhary’s leadership in bringing together experts from diverse scientific backgrounds highlights the significant impact of team science in medical research.

This award is a prestigious honor for Pakistan, and the academic community has congratulated Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary and his team for their remarkable achievement.

