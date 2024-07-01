PCB To Bar Two Pakistani Players From CPL

In response to the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing recent performances, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to strictly enforce its two No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) policy for participation in T20 leagues.

This move aims to ensure that key players are available for national duty and maintain their fitness levels, focusing on enhancing the team’s performance on the international stage.

The PCB’s stringent stance means that several players, including Azam Khan and Saim Ayub, have not been issued NOCs for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) despite being retained by their respective teams for the upcoming season.

This decision showcases the PCB’s commitment to prioritizing the national team’s interests over individual participation in overseas leagues.

Azam Khan, known for his aggressive batting style, and the promising young talent Saim Ayub were expected to be key figures in the CPL. Their absence from the league is a significant blow for their CPL teams, who had anticipated their contributions for the season.

Saim has scored only 23 runs in 2 innings while Azam Khan played only one game in the T20 World Cup after which he was dropped from the playing XI.

The PCB’s policy restricts players to play a maximum of two leagues per year apart from the PSL, a measure aimed at preventing burnout and ensuring players’ availability for crucial international fixtures.

This decision comes at a critical juncture as Pakistan looks to rebuild and strengthen its squad ahead of major upcoming tournaments.

The enforcement of the NOC policy has sparked mixed reactions. While some applaud the PCB’s focus on national duty, others express concern over the potential impact on players’ development and exposure to diverse playing conditions.

After Pakistan’s poor performance in the showpiece event, the PCB’s decision will likely set a precedent for balancing domestic commitments and international aspirations.