Punjab Approves Scenic Glass Train from Rawalpindi to Murree

The Punjab government has announced a new tourism initiative, the glass train service linking Rawalpindi and Murree. This decision was made during a five-hour meeting led by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb provided a detailed overview of the Murree Development Project during the session.

During the meeting, several important resolutions were made. The government intends to work with a foreign consultant to help design the glass train service between Rawalpindi and Murree. In addition, a policy was established for restoring historical names for regions, cities, and sites, including Murree.

Urban planning and aesthetics were also significant topics of discussion. The meeting concluded with the decision to relocate high-rise hotels obstructing the scenic view along Mall Road. The well-known hotel at GPO Chowk will be moved to a new location. A standardized facade and color scheme will be introduced for the heritage buildings to preserve their historical appearance.

Moreover, the provincial government will now oversee the approval process for any changes to building regulations in Murree. This step ensures a coordinated approach to the town’s development and conservation, maintaining its natural and historical charm.