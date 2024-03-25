Pakistan Railways to Revive Safari Tourist Train

Pakistan Railways is preparing to reintroduce the renowned Safari Tourist Train, to showcase the cultural heritage and picturesque landscapes of the Potohar region. The journey will commence from Islamabad’s historic Golra Station and conclude at Attock Khurd.

Official sources disclosed that the Safari train will set off from Golra Station, passing through Hasan Abdal, Attock, and Attock Khurd Railway stations. Officials highlighted the historical significance of Attock Khurd, noting the presence of the oldest railway museum in the area.

The primary goal of reintroducing the tourist train is to stimulate tourism and acquaint travelers with the rich heritage of Pakistan’s railways, thereby playing a vital role in boosting the tourism sector.

Passengers aboard the Safari Train will be treated to breathtaking views of the Potohar landscape, featuring the Margallah Hills, Sangjani tunnel, and iconic bridges such as Chablal Bridge, Haro Bridge, Ghazi Borotha, and Attock Khurd Bridges.

Moreover, the Safari Train will traverse the historic iron girder bridge spanning the Indus River, linking Punjab with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The Golra Station, steeped in colonial-era history, houses the expansive Islamabad Railway Museum, providing a glimpse into the rich heritage of Pakistan Railways, including antique steam engines and heritage railway kitchens.

Upon arrival at Attock Khurd Station, passengers will have the opportunity to explore the scenic beauty and recreational spots along the Indus River.

The revamped Safari Train promises a luxurious travel experience, featuring meticulously designed interiors, delectable onboard cuisine, and provisions for high tea. Improved seating arrangements and modern washrooms ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

Preparations for the Safari Train are nearing completion, with the official launch expected next week. The schedule for the journey will be announced in due course.

Departures for the Safari Train are scheduled every Sunday at 9 am, with return trips from Attock at 6:30 pm. Ticket prices vary based on accommodation type, with special discounts available for students from educational institutions.

The revival of the Safari Tourist Train promises an unforgettable experience for travelers, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty as it journey through the scenic Potohar region.