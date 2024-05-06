CM Punjab Announces Electric Buses for Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced that electric buses will soon hit the roads of Lahore.

She announced the news at the inauguration ceremony of the remodeling project of the Shahdara Metrobus Station in the provincial capital.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Punjab stated that environmental pollution can be controlled with the use of public transport. During her visit, Maryam Nawaz inspected the newly set up counter for female passengers.

She ordered the staff to provide top-notch service to all passengers. She received a briefing on the station’s remodeling before boarding the metro bus and traveling to the Gaddafi Stadium.

Transport and Mass Transit Authority Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi informed the CM that the metro bus serves over 176,000 passengers daily, including 25,000 from the Shahdara station.

Later, Maryam Nawaz addressed the closing ceremony of the first Chief Minister Pink Games. “We are also launching a free motorbike scheme for the daughters,” she stated.

CM Punjab added that the girls informed her that their permits don’t permit them to ride bikes. I request the parents to repose trust in their daughters and allow them to do so,” she said.