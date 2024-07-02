Education Department Introduces New Ex-Pakistan Leave Policy for Teachers

The Higher Education Department has introduced a new policy for ex-Pakistan leave for teachers. Under this policy, teachers seeking study leave must submit a surety bond of Rs. 2.5 million.

The Department of Higher Education has issued a notification outlining the new policy for both teachers and employees. Furthermore, the department has requested details of all current cases of ex-Pakistan leave.

The notification added that all candidates taking leave must submit a surety bond. Specifically, those applying for study leave need to provide a surety bond of Rs. 2.5 million.

Moreover, if a teacher or employee fails to complete their degree after taking study leave, they will be required to return the salary received during that period.

On the other hand, the provincial government of Punjab has decided to recruit thousands of teachers during the coming weeks. Provincial Minister of Education Sikandar Hayat will oversee the recruitment process as per the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The new hires will be subject specialist teachers, and the Public Service Commission will handle the recruitment.