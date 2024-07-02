Here Is The Pakistan Women’s Squad For The ACC T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Nida Dar will continue to captain the national team for the upcoming ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup. The tournament is set to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28. The squad announcement followed a rigorous four-day training camp in Karachi, concluding on Saturday.

Significant changes have been made to the team, with Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar were omitted from the squad that recently toured England. New inclusions are Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, and Tasmia Rubab, the latter being a 22-year-old left-arm fast bowler making her debut on the international stage.

A preparatory camp for the tournament will commence in Karachi on July 5, extending until the team’s departure on July 16. Pakistan has been placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Nepal, and the UAE, with a highly anticipated clash against India scheduled for July 19.

Meanwhile, Group ‘B’ includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Malaysia. The tournament’s format will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals on July 26.

The ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup promises intense cricketing action as the teams aim for supremacy in the tournament that can act as a great platform for the Pakistan women’s team to get further exposure.

Pakistan 14 member squad:

Aliya Riaz Diana Baig Fatima Sana Gull Feroza Iram Javed Muneeba Ali Najiha Alvi Nashra Sandhu Omaima Sohail Sadia Iqbal Sidra Amin Syeda Aroob Shah Tasmia Rubab Tuba Hassan