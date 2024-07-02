Has Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Been Secretly Sold?

Rumors have been circulating online that Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has been secretly sold, leading to a flurry of mixed reactions on social media. However, these claims have been firmly denied by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

In an exclusive statement to ProPakistani, the spokesman for the PCAA categorically dismissed the rumors, emphasizing that they are entirely baseless. The PCAA also issued an official clarification on social media to address the situation.

Jinnah International Airport NOT Sold!

The statement read: “Recent rumors circulating online regarding the sale of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi are completely unfounded. The airport remains under the management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).”

Clarification:

Jinnah International Airport NOT Sold! Recent rumors circulating online regarding the sale of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi are completely unfounded. The airport remains under the management of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA). pic.twitter.com/pL05ZapZkK — Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (@PCAA_official) July 2, 2024

The PCAA further urged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information and to refrain from spreading unverified claims that can cause unnecessary confusion and concern.

ALSO READ Govt’s Crackdown on LPG Vendors Sparks Protests in Lahore

The viral rumors had suggested a secret transaction involving the airport, leading to speculation and debate among the public. However, the prompt response from the PCAA has aimed to quell any doubts and reassure citizens about the status of Jinnah International Airport.