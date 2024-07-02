Higher Taxes Imposed on Marriage Halls, Caterers, and Restaurants in Sindh

The Sindh government has increased the sales tax on several services, raising it from 13% to 15%.

This change impacts various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, wedding venues, and catering services. The increased sales tax also extends to guest houses, farmhouses, and private clubs.

For the 2024-25 financial year, the Sindh government has not only increased the Sindh Sales Tax (SST) rate but also expanded the tax to new sectors. Taxes have been imposed on both domestic and international air tickets.

Recently, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced the imposition of a 3% sales tax on educational institutions with annual fees exceeding Rs. 500,000. Private hospitals charging Rs. 25,000 per day for a private room or bed, as well as consultant doctors with fees over Rs. 3,000, will also be taxed at this rate.

Chief Minister Shah, who also serves as the finance minister, informed lawmakers that schools charging a monthly fee of Rs. 42,000 would be subject to the new tax. He stated that the revenue collected from private educational institutions would be allocated to the education department.