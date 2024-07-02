YouTube Takes Down Deepfakes: Users Can Now Report AI Content Made From Them

Meta isn’t the only tech giant struggling with the growing use of AI-generated content. YouTube recently made a quiet update to its policies in June.

This change allows users to request the removal of videos that use artificial intelligence (AI) to create fake versions of their faces or voices. This falls under YouTube’s existing privacy request process and expands on their commitment to responsible AI use, which they announced last November.

There’s a key difference in how YouTube handles takedown requests for AI-generated content compared to misleading content like deepfakes. Previously, users might flag such videos as misleading. Now, YouTube wants people directly affected by these AI-generated fakes to request removal under privacy violation rules.

According to YouTube’s updated help guide, most cases require the person in the video to submit the takedown request themselves. Exceptions exist for situations where the person is a minor, unable to access a computer, deceased, or faces other special circumstances.

Even after a takedown request, YouTube won’t automatically remove the content. The platform will consider several factors before making a decision. For example, they’ll check if the video clearly states it’s AI-generated if it identifies a real person, and if it could be considered parody, satire, or newsworthy. The presence of public figures and the nature of their portrayal (e.g., criminal activity, violence, product, or political endorsements) will also be weighed in the decision.

Additionally, YouTube gives the video creator 48 hours to respond. If the video gets removed within that timeframe, the case is closed. Otherwise, a formal review commences.

YouTube also clarifies what “removal” entails. It means taking down the entire video and, if applicable, scrubbing the person’s name and personal details from the title, description, and tags. Simply making the video private isn’t sufficient, as it could be made public again later. While users can blur faces to address concerns, a complete removal is the only way to fully comply with the takedown request.