YouTube Will Let You Find Songs by Humming or Singing Them

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 27, 2024 | 11:43 am

Remember Google Assistant’s hum-to-search feature? Which let you find songs online by simply humming them into your phone? That feature is now making its way to YouTube Music.

The YouTube Music app for Android will soon let you hum to search, an implementation similar to Shazam, or like asking a friend “Hey what’s that song that goes…” right before you hum out a bar. You can also sing, whistle, or play a recording of a song to find it.

If the feature has reached you already, it should appear in the search section of the app in the form of a new button with a waveform icon next to the microphone icon that appears when you press the search button. The app will start listening to your replication of a song as soon as you press this waveform button.

ALSO READ

Two screenshots, one of the waveform icon, and one of the screen YouTube Music shows when listening.

In a few tests performed by The Verge, the new search feature was working as intended. It can find songs accurately and with uncanny speed, making for an excellent replacement for Shazam. It is also faster than Google Assistant’s hum-to-search feature.

ALSO READ

The YouTube Music feature works well with whistling and singing too, not just humming. However, it can make wrong guesses from time to time, but mostly for songs that are hard to figure out with just a few seconds of humming.

According to recent reports, humming to search has been seen within YouTube Music for iOS in recent months. However, widespread availability seems to be pending.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>