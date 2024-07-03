Central Business District Punjab Finalizes Fastest Land Deal Worth Rs. 6.9 Billion

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has completed its fastest land transfer ever, closing a deal worth Rs. 6.9 billion for plots Lahore Prime 4 & 5.

Taxes for this transfer were over Rs. 310 million, making it the largest plot transfer at auction price in Punjab’s history.

This transfer involves a 23-kanal plot owned by the Pakistan Corporate Consortium REIT fund, marking a significant achievement for both CBD Punjab and the Pakistan Corporate Consortium (PCC).

This is the first plot CBD Punjab has transferred to PCC, with the Board of Revenue (BOR) recording its largest transfer fee for the year 2023-2024.

CBD Punjab has shown its dedication to investor convenience by transferring land to investors within 24 hours of full payment. This quick process highlights their commitment to an efficient, investor-friendly environment. They offer a one-stop service to make the process easy and hassle-free.

Recently, CBD Punjab completed the transfer of two combined plots in Lahore Prime CBD Punjab Quaid District to the PCC after they paid in full. PCC won these plots in a competitive auction.

With the land transfer complete, the next step is development. CBD Punjab will support the building design and other requirements needed to construct its first skyscraper.