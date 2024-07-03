Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports Careers

Date and Venue for Pakistan Vs. India Champions Trophy Clash Decided by PCB

By Sports Desk | Published Jul 3, 2024 | 10:58 pm
Pakistan vs India

In an exhilarating update for cricket enthusiasts, arch-rivals Pakistan and India are expected to face off in Lahore on March 1, 2025, during the ICC Champions Trophy. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to confirm India’s participation, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically proposed Lahore as the home base for the Indian team, aiming to minimize travel hassles and ensure top-tier security arrangements.

This showdown marks a historic moment, being the first major ICC event hosted by Pakistan since 1996.

Running from February 19 to March 9, 2025, the tournament will also feature matches in Karachi and Rawalpindi. The PCB’s initiative is a significant part of their comprehensive efforts to guarantee the smooth and safe execution of the tournament, especially following India’s refusal to play in the country during the Asia Cup due to security concerns.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken a proactive approach by announcing plans to upgrade all three stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi ahead of the Champions Trophy. These renovations are set to elevate the infrastructure, ensuring a world-class experience for players and spectators alike.

This event is generating immense anticipation as it promises to bring together top cricketing nations to Pakistan. The clash between Pakistan and India in Lahore is particularly awaited, expected to be a highlight of the sporting calendar, rekindling one of the most intense rivalries in cricket history.

