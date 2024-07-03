Pakistan Cricket’s Training Facilities Cause an Uproar

Pakistani players were seen practicing with inadequate training facilities in their pre-season fitness camp in Karachi under fielding coach Masroor who was supervising the fielding drills.

A video has emerged showing Pakistani team players, including Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel, practicing fielding drills by diving onto a visibly worn and stained mattress.

Despite Pakistan being one of the top cricketing teams globally and currently having renowned foreign coaches, the inadequate training facilities for national cricketers may suggest shortcomings in the stadium’s training infrastructure.

It was visible that the ground surface was inadequate for such practice sessions and the players could get injured. It raised serious concerns regarding the infrastructure of the ground as well.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan side left a lot to be desired in terms of fielding during the 2024 T20 World Cup and that was one of the biggest reasons that the Green Shirts faltered against the likes of the USA and India during the group stage.

Pakistan only managed victories against the likes of Canada and Ireland in the preliminary group stage and failed to qualify for the Super 8s during the showpiece event.

The Men in Green have qualified for the semifinals in the T20 World Cup a record six times but this time they could not even get past the first round of the tournament.