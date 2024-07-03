NDMA Predicts Water Level Rising in Major Rivers From Today

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Tech Team and Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) have predicted an increase in water levels in all major rivers and their tributaries starting from July 3.

Specifically, River Chenab at Marala and downstream, as well as River Kabul at Nowshera and its tributaries and nullahs, are expected to reach medium to high flood levels between July 4 and 7.

NDMA has advised families to develop evacuation plans, identify safe locations, and create emergency kits with essential supplies. Travelers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall with potential flooding.

NDMA is coordinating with federal and provincial departments to ensure preparedness and an effective response to this potential emergency.

Last month, the authority forecasted a significant increase in monsoon rainfall this year, predicting 40 to 60 percent more rain than the previous year.

In a report, the NDMA projected a 40% to 60% increase in monsoon rainfall this year compared to the previous year Northern Punjab, southern Sindh, and parts of Balochistan will likely experience more rainfall than usual this year.

According to the prediction, Sindh may get 40-60% more rain than normal, Balochistan could see abnormal rainfall, and northern Punjab may have near-normal rainfall. Pakistan is expected to receive over 30% more rainfall than usual.