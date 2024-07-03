PFF Requests Proposal to Launch Professional Football League

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced a Request-For-Proposal (RFP) to onboard Financial Advisor who will assist PFF in awarding the right to operate football (men and women senior) and futsal leagues. The PFF is receiving expressions of interest (EOI) from reputed advisory firms and consultants.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Youth Team Head Coach Joins English Football Club

Interested firms can access the complete bidding documents on the PFF website and attend the pre-bid conference at Football House, Lahore on July 15, 2024 (in-person or virtually) to go through the bid documents and have relevant questions answered.

The PFF follows a two-stage process for the bid, where the technical bid will be received by July 21, 2024, at [email protected] and the financial bid will be submitted and opened in front of all eligible bidders on July 24, 2024.

The PFF has also onboarded Mr. Shahrukh Sohail as a consultant to advise the PFF for the upcoming bidding process and the league project.

Chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik said: “Football fans and stakeholders have repeatedly emphasized the need for a professional league. The need for building a league structure that provides value to all stakeholders in Pakistan is immense.”