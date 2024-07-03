Saudi Arabia Eases Visa Requirements for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia, one of the top international destinations for Pakistani travelers, has eased tourist visa requirements with immediate effect, where applicants can now submit a bank statement showing a minimum monthly credit amount of USD 750 or its equivalent.

Pakistani tourist arrivals to Saudi Arabia grew 43 percent in 2023 compared with the previous year. Saudi is aiming to welcome 2.7 million Pakistani visitors in 2024.

To accommodate this growing demand, Saudi is making it easier for Pakistani travelers to obtain a visa before travel through one of six Tasheer offices established across Pakistan in Peshawar, Quetta, Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Multan.

The Tasheer offices offer a convenient and user-friendly experience, including visa application guidance, biometric enrolment, status tracking, and passport delivery. Travelers can schedule an appointment on the Tasheer website prior to their visit.

In addition, Saudi has introduced the transit visa which is available for travelers arriving in Saudi via Saudia and Flynas, where they can transit and explore Saudi for up to 96 hours. Visa on arrival is available for those travelers who hold a valid and used UK, US or Schengen visa.

In the past year, Saudi introduced the one-year multiple entry visa for Pakistani travelers. This is a specific visa for those coming for personal visits such as attending weddings or functions or visiting friends or family. Holders of this visa can enjoy multiple visits to Saudi within a 12-month period, allowing them to explore the country’s vibrant cities, cultural richness, and natural wonders all year round.

Pakistani travelers with the one-year multiple entry visa can also perform Umrah, underscoring Saudi’s commitment to fostering spiritual journeys and cultural exchanges.

ALSO READ Airlines Announce Huge Increase in International Ticket Price After New Tax

Making it easier to get a visa will encourage more Pakistani travelers to not only visit their friends and family and perform Umra but will also encourage them to explore Saudi; from Riyadh’s vibrant cityscape, Jeddah’s cultural richness, hidden treasures of the Red Sea, to the ancient marvels of AlUla. Saudi is a year-round destination with several regions offering a cooler escape in summer while the busy calendar of events through winter is attracting more and more tourists each year.

For more information on visa applications, travelers can visit visa.mofa.gov.sa and vc.tasheer.com. To explore tourism offerings and travel guidelines, log on to www.visitsaudi.com