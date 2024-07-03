UMT School of Media Engages Sohail Warraich as Professor of Practice

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Media and Communication Studies organized a distinguished ceremony to honor senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich with the title of Professor of Practice.

The ceremony was graced by an impressive gathering, including esteemed personalities such as Sohail Warraich, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University Muhammad Niaz, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, Hafeez ullah Niazi, Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, Salim Bukhari, senior anchorperson Ajmal Jami, Salman Ghani, Mubasher Lucman, Salman Abid, Justice (Retd) Nasira Iqbal, Fahad Shahbaz, along with numerous journalists, analysts and professionals from various fields.

UMT Rector Dr. Asif Raza, UMT Chief Advisor Lieutenant General (R) Javed Hassan, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Anjum Zia, Ahmed Sohail Nasrullah, UMT faculty, staff, and media studies students were also seen.

Dr. Anjum Zia, Dean of the School of Media and Communication Studies at UMT, warmly welcomed all the guests and highlighted the significance of the event. She emphasized that UMT’s School of Media takes pride in being the first to confer the title of Professor of Practice, a designation for individuals with exceptional academic and practical expertise. Dr. Zia expressed her delight in bestowing this honor upon Sohail Warraich, a distinguished journalist, analyst, and author, marking his official association with UMT’s School of Media.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza welcomed the attendees and provided an overview of UMT’s commitment to fostering an environment that prepares students to serve the nation with passion and dedication. He applauded the decision to appoint Sohail Warraich as Professor of Practice, recognizing it as a positive step towards strengthening ties between academia and industry.

Dr. Raza expressed that Warraich’s mentorship and guidance would significantly benefit UMT’s media students in preparing for successful careers in the industry.

Prominent journalists and analysts, including Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi and Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami, lauded UMT’s initiative and the recognition of Sohail Warraich’s contributions. They remarked that this partnership is a prestigious honor for both UMT and Warraich, acknowledging him as a valuable asset to Pakistan’s media landscape.

The ceremony concluded with UMT Rector Dr. Asif Raza, alongside Professor Anjum Zia, formally presenting the title of Professor of Practice to senior journalist and analyst Sohail Warraich.