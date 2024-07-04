Cabinet Committee Approves Categorization of SOEs

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presided over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) at Finance Division today.

The committee considered the summaries presented by different Ministries/Divisions for the categorization of their relevant State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as strategic/ essential or otherwise.

The Cabinet Committee approved the summaries presented by Power Division, Ministry of Industries & Production, and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, while the agenda of Petroleum Division was deferred for further deliberations.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Industries Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Afairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers of the relevant ministries.