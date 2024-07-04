Gary Kirsten Submits Confidential Performance Report to PCB After T20 World Cup Debacle

Pakistan’s white-ball coach, Gary Kirsten, has submitted a detailed ‘confidential’ report analyzing the team’s underwhelming performance in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

The confidential report was delivered to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently reviewing the reason behind Pakistan’s debacle at the mega-event where they were knocked out in the Group stages.

ALSO READ Date and Venue for Pakistan Vs. India Champions Trophy Clash Decided by PCB

According to sources, Kirsten’s report highlights several critical issues that contributed to Pakistan’s failure to qualify for the Super 8s stage of the tournament.

Reportedly, there are three areas of concern in the report which include fitness, discipline, and game awareness. These deficiencies were evident in Pakistan’s disappointing losses to both India and the United States, which dashed their hopes of advancing in the competition.

Chairman Naqvi is expected to discuss the findings with PCB officials and consult former cricketers to devise a way forward for the national team. The consultation process is anticipated to include a thorough review of player selection and overall team management practices.

The T20 World Cup 2024 was a significant setback for Pakistan cricket, which has historically been a strong contender in the format.

ALSO READ Rashid Latif Urges Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan To Change Batting Style

Kirsten, who took on the coaching role with high expectations during the England series in May, is now under scrutiny as the PCB considers potential changes to address the shortcomings identified in his report.

The outcome of the PCB Chairman’s review and subsequent decisions will be crucial in determining the future direction of Pakistan cricket.