Rashid Latif Urges Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan To Change Batting Style

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jul 4, 2024 | 11:29 am
Rashid Latif - Pakistan's spin bowlers

Former Pakistan cricket captain Rashid Latif has urged current white-ball captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to revise their batting strategies or face exclusion from the T20I squad.

In a recent discussion on his YouTube channel, Latif emphasized the need for the duo to adapt and evolve their approach to remain competitive in the shortest format of the game.

Latif pointed to the examples of Indian cricket stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as models for transformation. “I would give examples of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to show how they changed themselves. Rohit has changed himself 190 degrees; change is possible because he has become a role model. His IPL strike rate used to be 130-140, but this year it went up to 160. He changed himself. Virat Kohli did the same thing. If these two batters can change, then anyone can,” Latif remarked.

The former captain highlighted Rohit’s significant improvement in his strike rate during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which surged from 130-140 to 160, as a testament to his adaptability. Similarly, Kohli’s evolution as a batsman was cited as an inspiration for other cricketers.

Latif’s comments come at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, as the team seeks to refine its strategies and bolster its performance in T20Is. The call for change is aimed at ensuring that key players like Babar and Rizwan can enhance their effectiveness and maintain their positions in the team.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

