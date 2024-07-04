Mohsin Naqvi Opens Up On Babar Azam’s Future As Captain

The fate of Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball captain remains uncertain as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that former cricketers will play a crucial role in determining the future leadership of the national side.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s interior minister, did not specify which former players would be consulted but emphasized their involvement in the decision-making process.

“There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam,” Naqvi clarified during a press briefing in Lahore. He highlighted his focus on engaging with former cricketers committed to the betterment of Pakistan cricket.

In the wake of Pakistan’s dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where the team failed to advance to the Super 8s stage following defeats by India and the United States, the scrutiny of the team’s performance has intensified.

Naqvi revealed that a former cricketer has already provided a detailed report on the national team’s shortcomings in the showpiece event.

Addressing the call for significant changes within the team, Naqvi advised caution. “People are asking about surgery but one should not take any decision while you are angry. Hasty decisions can prove to be harmful more often than not,” he remarked, reflecting on his earlier comments about implementing major changes.

Naqvi also expressed dissatisfaction with the current selection committee’s decisions, hinting at potential reforms, stating that every member of the committee will be held accountable in this matter.

The PCB Chairman stated that white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten will have a meeting with him. He confirmed that the South African had submitted him a detailed performance report after the T20 World Cup debacle.

He reiterated that the players will be selected based on their domestic performance and a reform in Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure is necessary.