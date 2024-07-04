Cricket Australia Once Again Expresses Interest to Hold Tri-Series With Pakistan And India

Cricket Australia’s Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, has proposed organizing a high profile, tri-series involving arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

Speaking at an online press conference, Hockley highlighted the immense excitement generated by matches between these traditional rivals.

“Pakistan and India are traditional rival teams; there is a lot of excitement for their matches,” Hockley remarked, emphasizing the global anticipation that such a series would generate. He further articulated Cricket Australia’s readiness to support and facilitate tri-series involving these nations.

“We are ready to support both teams for a bilateral and a tri-series,” Hockley stated, highlighting Cricket Australia’s commitment to bring these cricketing giants together on the international stage.

However, Hockley acknowledged the complexities involved in organizing a series that involves the two nations, noting the necessity for coordination between the cricket boards and governments of India and Pakistan. “The two boards need to decide first, and we will assist in hosting,” he said, pointing out that formal discussions have yet to take place regarding the matter.

The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012. Pakistan defeated India in that ODI series 2-1 under the stewardship of skipper Misbah Ul Haq. India last visited Pakistan for a bilateral commitment in early 2006.