The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has opened the application process for the National Women’s Football Club Championship 2024. The event will feature preliminary group stage matches to be held in four major cities: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Quetta.

The invites have already been sent to the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) registered clubs while the confirmation forms can be shared to [email protected] and [email protected].

The deadline for submission of the PFC registered clubs for National Women’s Football Club Championship 2024 is July 9, 2024.

The preliminary group stage schedule will be released following the final confirmation of the participating teams. In addition, a safeguarding workshop will be conducted to ensure the safety and well-being of all players.

Despite impressive results, the women’s team has not participated in any international matches after that due to a lack of funding from FIFA to the Pakistan Football Federation.

Previously, the National Women’s Championship was held in 2021, however, it faced an abrupt halt following the attack on the PFF building by former PFF Chairman Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah.

The National Women’s Championship can be a breath of fresh air for the national women’s team considering they do not have a proper domestic league in the country to hone their skills.