Pakistan to Send 2,000 IT Professionals to Japan

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that Pakistan will send 2,000 skilled IT professionals to Japan.

The minister, in a media interaction at the OPF headquarters, said that overseas Pakistanis are ambassadors of Pakistan, and the government is facilitating them in every possible way.

He said that overseas Pakistanis will benefit from online facilities for property transfer. Initially available to US-based expats, Pakistani expats in the UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Italy, and Spain will also be able to get the facility.

He said that overseas Pakistanis will be able to transfer property sitting abroad. Most of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis are related to property transfer. He also announced to resolve property transfer complaints within 20 days.